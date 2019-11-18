Image Source : PTI Rajya Sabha marshals uniform changes to military green

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha members were surprised with the new uniform of the marshals standing beside the seat of Chairman as earlier it was a turban with Indian attire.

The new uniform resembles military and civil uniforms. Now the new look has some military essence with a cap, however the colour is a bit changed with the olive green hue.

The Rajya Sabha is completing its 250th session this year.

The house has 245 members and was constituted in 1952. On November 26, the Constitution will complete 70 years. A joint session has been summoned for the occasion.

