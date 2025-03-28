Rajya Sabha adjourned as BJP, Congress MPs spar over Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks on Rana Sanga BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal raised the issue of Ramji Lal Suman's statement on Rajput king Rana Sanga and said, "We will not compromise on this issue until Congress and Ramji Suman ji apologise."

A huge uproar erupted in Rajya Sabha on Friday on the issue of controversial remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman on Rana Sanga, after which the proceedings of the House were adjourned.

As soon as the proceedings of the House started, the members of the ruling party started creating a ruckus on this issue.

On the matter, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Rana Sanga is a symbol of patriotism, and the indecent remarks made about him cannot be accepted. He further said that the remarks made by Suman have been removed from the records of the House.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say?

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that he completely agreed with what Dhankhar said about Rana Sanga. He said that it is not at all appropriate that Suman's residence should be attacked and bulldozers should run. Kharge also said that Suman's safety should be ensured.

What did Kiren Rijiju say?

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Dhankhar has reflected the sentiment of the country about Rana Sanga. He said that the Congress should also apologise for what Suman said on Rana Sanga.

House proceedings adjourned

After the ruckus was created in the Rajya Sabha, the chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House till noon.

It should be noted that on March 21, Ramji Lal Suman made a controversial comment on Rana Sanga, and in protest against these remarks, Karni Sena workers vandalised MP Suman's residence in Agra on Wednesday. After the attack on Suman's residence, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violence and questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.