'Did not make up what I said, will not apologize': Rajnikanth on Periyar comment

Actor and politician Rajnikanth on Tuesday refused to apologies for his remarks about social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy. "I did not make up what I said, there are even published stories in media on it, I can show them. I will not apologize," he told the reporters. The complaint filed by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, a splinter group of the Dravidar Kazhagam, alleged that Rajinikanth spread misinformation about Periyar with the intent to malign his reputation. Some parties, including Dravidar Viduthulai Kazhagam, had already protested against Rajinikanth's statement.

The DVK had demanded an unconditional apology and filed police complaints on January 17, seeking action against him.

The actor, in his address at the 50th anniversary-cum- readers' connect event of Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' on January 14 in Chennai, had said "In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita—with a garland of sandal—featured and no news outlet published it."