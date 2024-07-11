Rajnath Singh admitted to Delhi AIIMS due to back pain, condition stable

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to attend the Parliament session, in New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after he complained of back pain late Wednesday night. The Union Minister was admitted to an old private ward, early Thursday morning. He is stable, under the observation of the neurosurgery department and may be discharged on Friday, AIIMS Delhi said.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister was taken for an MRI. He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of neurosurgeon Dr. Amol Raheja.

Rajnath Singh had complained about a similar pain during the Lok Sabha elections campaign when he was in Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Will Arvind Kejriwal get bail in alleged liquor scam case? SC judgment tomorrow