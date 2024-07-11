Thursday, July 11, 2024
     
Rajnath Singh admitted to Delhi AIIMS due to back pain, condition stable

According to reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had complained about a similar plain when he was campaigning in Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. He is under observation in the neurosurgery department.

New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2024 22:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to attend the
Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to attend the Parliament session, in New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after he complained of back pain late Wednesday night. The Union Minister was admitted to an old private ward, early Thursday morning. He is stable, under the observation of the neurosurgery department and may be discharged on Friday, AIIMS Delhi said.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister was taken for an MRI. He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of neurosurgeon Dr. Amol Raheja.

Rajnath Singh had complained about a similar pain during the Lok Sabha elections campaign when he was in Andhra Pradesh.

