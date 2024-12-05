Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
  4. Rajat Sharma raises concerns over his deepfake videos, shares contact number to report fake content

A video of India TV Chairman is going viral, which has been edited to promote medicines. Rajat Sharma has issued a warning regarding this video and has filed a complaint in the cyber cell unit of Delhi Police.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 11:54 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 11:57 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Wednesday raised concerns about his deepfake videos and shared a contact number to report the fake content. He asked people to inform him on the mobile number 9350593505 if they see any fake videos.  

Earlier, Rajat Sharma filed a complaint against his deepfake videos in the cyber crime cell of Delhi Police. India TV Chairman has also filed a case in the Delhi High Court against the fake content on social media.  

I need people's help in exposing fake content: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma posted on X and said, "Nowadays, people selling fake medicines post many videos of mine but these are deepfake. People use my videos, and use Artificial intelligence (AI) to put a voice like mine on them, but that voice is not mine. I do not sell or promote any diabetes medicine, any weight loss medicine, or any knee pain medicine. All these videos are false so do not believe them. I have made complaints to the Cyber ​​Crime Cell, and police complaints, and filed a case in the High Court. When one video is removed, then another one comes up. Sometimes with Amitabh Bachchan, sometimes with Dr Naresh Trehan. All these are fake. I need your help in exposing them. If you see such fake videos anywhere, then inform me immediately on 9350593505."

What is Deepfake?

Deepfake technology is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing fake videos, images and audio recordings. The term describes both the technology and the resulting bogus content and is a portmanteau of deep learning and fake.

It often transforms existing source content where one person is swapped for another. They also create entirely original content where someone is represented doing or saying something they didn't do or say.

The greatest danger posed by deepfakes is their ability to spread false information that appears to come from trusted sources. While deepfakes pose serious threats, they also have legitimate uses, such as video game audio and entertainment, and customer support and caller response applications, such as call forwarding and receptionist services.

