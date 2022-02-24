Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over state BJP chief 'sexist' comment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia's controversial remarks on women triggered an uproar in the state assembly.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia's controversial remarks on women triggered an uproar in the state assembly on Thursday, with women MLAs of the ruling Congress demanding an apology from him. The House was adjourned for half an hour over Poonia's remarks.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23 on Wednesday, Poonia had said, "It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup." Earlier in the day, Poonia released a video apologizing for his remark.

"I was giving reaction to the budget during which I spontaneously spoke a few words. Usually, I do not use such words. If my words have hurt someone's sentiments, then I humbly apologize," he said in a video statement. But the members of the houses apparently wanted an apology in the House.

After reassembling, Speaker CP Joshi asked members to maintain the dignity of the House and protest in a democratic manner. He also banned banners and plaques in the House. As soon as the Zero Hour began at 12 noon following the question hour on Thursday, Women and Child

Development minister Mamta Bhupesh raised objections to the remark and demanded an apology from Poonia, an MLA, in the House. Women MLAs of the Congress party also showed plaques that read 'Mahilao ka Apman Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' .Bhupesh also entered the well of the House followed by other women MLAs of the ruling party in the state.

To counter them, BJP MLAs too entered the well and raised the demand of a CBI inquiry in the REET-2021 paper leak case. The BJP has been raising the demand for a CBI inquiry into the case ever since the budget session began. Speaker CP Joshi directed the MLAs to keep the House in order.

When the uproar continued, the speaker adjourned the House for half an hour. When the House reassembled, Joshi said he appreciated the sentiments expressed by the women MLAs but said they cannot impose on the House. He said if the government does not want to run the House, then he has no problem. "But if the House is to run, it will be with discipline," he said.

BJP MLAs have been coming to the house with plaques in support of their demand of CBI inquiry in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 paper leak case. Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Speaker's directions will be followed. But it is a matter related to women and such comments against them, that too from the state president of the BJP, were uncalled for, he said. He demanded a debate on the issue.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said the BJP has no problem with a debate and the minister should give notice for it. The speaker said the House runs as per the rules and he will allow it if it is under the rules. The Speaker took up the listed business after the order in the House was restored. Deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary tabled the report of the business advisory committee. Later, the debate on the budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday began in the house.

