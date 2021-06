Parts of Rajasthan likely to receive rain in next 2 days

Image Source : PTI Parts of Rajasthan likely to receive rain in next two days

Rain and dust storm in parts of Rajasthan are likely in the next 48 hours amid intense heat wave conditions, an official of the Meteorological department here said on Saturday. According to the department, rain and dust storm is likely in isolated places in northern districts of Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur division on June 13 and 14.

Dust storm at a speed of 40-50 kmph accompanied with light rain is likely in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts on Saturday (June 12).

The official said there will an increase in dust storm activities on June 15-16 in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius in most of the parts of the state on Saturday.

