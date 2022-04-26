Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan: Man stabbed to death during brawl in Kota

Rajasthan: Man stabbed to death during brawl in Kota

According to police, the man had an argument with the group following which they thrashed and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife before fleeing the spot.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kota Published on: April 26, 2022 16:56 IST
Kota news, Kota latest news, Kota news live, Kota news today, Today news Kota, Sanjay nagar,Tabish,
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

The man was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning, they said. 

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by five people during a brawl in Kota, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Tabish, a resident of Amar colony, was out for a walk in Sanjay Nagar locality, they said.

According to police, Tabish had an argument with the group following which they thrashed and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife before fleeing the spot.

Tabish was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning, they said. 

According to police, three of the five accused were identified as Suhel, Tofiq and Sameer.

ALSO READ | 1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida's Garden Galleria mall

ALSO READ | Delhi: Under-construction building collapses in Satya Niketan, 2 dead, 3 rescued

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News