Rajasthan: Man stabbed to death during brawl in Kota

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by five people during a brawl in Kota, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Tabish, a resident of Amar colony, was out for a walk in Sanjay Nagar locality, they said.

According to police, Tabish had an argument with the group following which they thrashed and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife before fleeing the spot.

Tabish was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to police, three of the five accused were identified as Suhel, Tofiq and Sameer.

