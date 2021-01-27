Wednesday, January 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan: 8 killed, four injured after trailer truck hits jeep from behind

Rajasthan: 8 killed, four injured after trailer truck hits jeep from behind

A jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind. Eight people died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in the collision, SHO of Tonk Sadar police station Dashrath Singh said.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Updated on: January 27, 2021 12:09 IST
Rajasthan: Eight killed, four injured after trailer truck hits jeep from behind
Image Source : ANI

Rajasthan: Eight killed, four injured after trailer truck hits jeep from behind

Eight people were killed and four others injured after their jeep was hit by a trailer truck from behind in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on National Highway-12 at 2.15 am.

A jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind. Eight people died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in the collision, SHO of Tonk Sadar police station Dashrath Singh said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The victims were residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were returning home, police said.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News