Rajasthan reports two more Coronavirus positive cases, number rises to 40

Rajasthan has recorded two more cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number to 40 in the state. While one case has been reported of a 45-year-old man in Jaipur, the other case is of a 35-year-old man from Jhunjhunu. Both were found to have a foreign travel history. Extensive contact tracing has been started at both the places.

Earlier on Wednesday, four fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan. While three coronavirus positive cases were seen in Bhilwara, one was found in Jodhpur.

Among the three positive cases in Bhilwara, two persons are private hospital staff members where a doctor was recently found to be positive whereas the one in Jodhpur has a travel history.

The woman who tested positive in Jodhpur is a co-traveller of two already tested patients. She came from Mumbai to Jodhpur on a train in the same coupe along with other positive patients in a first class AC coach, he added.

No death caused by the disease has occurred so far in the state and three infected persons have recovered.

The state administration had initially imposed curfew and sealed the borders in Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu districts following which the entire state was brought under lockdown from March 22.

Massive screening and survey of suspected people is underway in the state as health teams in large numbers are trying to trace the contagion.

