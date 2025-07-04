Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Sonam and Raj Kushwaha by 14 days Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha have been accused of plotting the murder of Raja, Sonam’s husband, during the couple’s honeymoon in Meghalaya. On May 23, Raja and Sonam went missing while visiting Weisawdong Falls in Sohra.

Shillong:

A local court on Friday (July 4) extended the judicial custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha by another 14 days in connection with the high-profile murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

Custody extended via video conferencing

The extension comes after their initial 13-day judicial custody, which was set to expire on Friday, concluded. “The court extended the judicial custody of Sonam and Raj for another 14 days. The hearing took place today via video conferencing,” confirmed Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda.

The accused were produced before the court virtually from Shillong District Jail, where they have been lodged since their arrest.

Shocking honeymoon murder plot unfolds

Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja’s wife, and Raj Kushwaha are accused of orchestrating a murder plot that involved luring Raja to a remote location during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. On May 23, Raja and Sonam went missing while visiting Weisawdong Falls in Sohra. Raja’s decomposed body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge.

Investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) uncovered that Sonam and Raj hired three contract killers- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi—who ambushed and brutally murdered Raja using machetes.

8 arrests so far in expanding conspiracy

In addition to the five directly involved in the murder, three others- a property dealer, a flat owner, and a guard from Indore- have been arrested for allegedly helping conceal evidence and facilitating the crime.

All eight individuals face charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, and destruction of evidence under relevant legal provisions.

Assam Police summon Raja Raghuvanshi's cousin over alleged defamatory remarks on Kamakhya Temple

The Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police has earlier summoned a news anchor and Shrishti Raghuvanshi, cousin of Raja Raghuvanshi, in connection with alleged defamatory comments made against the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple during a TV interview.

According to Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain, a case (Crime Branch PS Case No. 04/2025) has been registered under Sections 196(2), 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The Investigating Officer had issued BNSS Section 35(3) notices to both the anchor, the news channel, and Shrishti Raghuvanshi, summoning them to appear before the Crime Branch on June 23 and 24. However, neither party has complied with the summons so far.

The controversy stems from an interview aired on the channel, where the anchor allegedly made unverified and "highly defamatory" statements about the Kamakhya Temple- one of India's most ancient and sacred Shakti Peethas, located in Guwahati.

Authorities have warned of further action if the individuals fail to respond to the ongoing investigation.