Image Source : ANI Delhi rains: Parts of national capital, neighbouring cities witness drizzling

Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rain and strong winds on Friday morning. This led to a fall in the mercury level. Neighbouring Noida also received drizzle and strong winds.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin, light to moderate rain will lash isolated places in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on Friday.

"The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days," the IMD had said.

The IMD said that two western disturbances will cause thundery development in the plains. While a fresh eastern disturbance was predicted to hit the hills and plains on Thursday, another western disturbance will have some impact on Saturday. This will cause hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the season's highest. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Latest India News