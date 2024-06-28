Rain in Himachal Pradesh triggers landslide, several vehicles buried in debris | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visual from the spot

Several places around Shimla experienced landslides as a result of heavy rain which lashed several parts of the country between Thursday night and Friday morning. Several vehicles were trapped in the debris of the landslides in the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Vehicles hit by falling rocks from mountains

Amidst the rain, some vehicles were passing near the mountains when large rocks slipped from the mountains and engulfed the vehicles on the road. As a result, around 3 to 4 vehicles got stuck in the debris. The people in the vehicles somehow managed to escape and save their lives.

Rescue operation conducted

After the commotion at the incident site, passersby helped save lives. A rescue operation was conducted after informing the police and local administration about the incident. Traffic on the road was stopped due to the landslide.

More rain expected in Himachal, alert issued

Tourists visiting the mountains are facing difficulties due to the heavy rain. Roads in the higher districts of Himachal have been even more affected. The local administration has also issued an alert regarding the heavy rain and bad weather. The meteorological department has indicated that several districts in Himachal are likely to experience more rain.

Cars and trucks submerged on Delhi roads

It is worth mentioning that not only the mountains but also the plains of North India have reported incidents of waterlogging and vehicles sinking into the roads after the rain. Many areas of the national capital, Delhi, were flooded, causing trucks and cars to be more than half-submerged in the water. The railing of the footpath along the road near Noida Sector 18 also collapsed.