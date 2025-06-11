Railways to issue final passenger charts with confirmed seats 24 hours before train departure | Details Indian Railways has launched a pilot project to issue final reservation charts 24 hours before train departures, replacing the current practice of releasing charts just four hours in advance. The trial began on June 6 in the Bikaner Division of Western Railway and aims to reduce travel uncertainty.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has started releasing final passenger charts 24 hours before scheduled departure, marking a significant shift from the current practice of issuing charts just four hours in advance, according to a report by The Pioneer. An official announcement is expected once feasibility reports are assessed by the Railway Board.

Pilot rollout under Bikaner Division

The new system is being implemented as a pilot project under the Bikaner Division of the Western Railway Zone. The trial began on June 6 and is expected to be reviewed within a week. Based on the feasibility report, the scheme may be extended to other divisions across the country.

Railway sources told The Pioneer that this initiative is intended to help passengers, especially those coming from distant locations, plan their travel more efficiently and avoid last-minute stress. It would also allow those with waitlisted tickets to reconsider or re-plan their journeys a day in advance.

Easier boarding at intermediate stations

The move is also aimed at facilitating en-route boarding for passengers at stations not designated as official stops for certain premium trains. For example, travellers from Aligarh hoping to board the New Delhi–Kolkata Rajdhani Express, which doesn’t stop at Aligarh, could better plan their journey via Delhi or Kanpur, the report noted.

Review and expansion plans

The ongoing pilot will be assessed for both passenger convenience and potential operational benefits. A railway official quoted in the report said a detailed evaluation is underway, and recommendations will be submitted to the Railway Board for further action. However, the current system of ticket availability and on-the-spot bookings will remain unchanged during the pilot phase.

Tatkal rules tightened to prevent fraud

Separately, the Railways has tightened rules for Tatkal ticket bookings. Aadhaar-based e-verification is now mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets through IRCTC. Passengers whose IRCTC accounts are linked with Aadhaar will get priority access during the first 10 minutes of Tatkal booking. Even authorised agents will be barred from accessing bookings in this initial window. The measure is aimed at deterring touts and ensuring that genuine passengers have a better chance at securing confirmed tickets.

Current charting system

Currently, the first passenger chart is usually prepared four hours before the train's departure (or the night before for early morning trains), while a final chart is issued 30 minutes before departure. The final chart reallocates unsold quota seats to general or Tatkal quota, and waiting list tickets may get upgraded to RAC or confirmed status.

Under existing rules, fully confirmed e-tickets cannot be cancelled after charting, and fully waitlisted e-tickets are automatically cancelled. RAC tickets are treated as confirmed for boarding but are not eligible for refunds unless cancelled under applicable procedures.