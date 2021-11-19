Friday, November 19, 2021
     
  • Punjab Govt appoints senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia as the new Advocate General
Railways to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains

In a letter, the Railway Board on Friday asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume the service.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2021 19:38 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

  • The Railway Board has issued an order to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains
  • Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers

The Indian Railways has decided to resume cooked food services that had been suspended as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. In a letter on Friday, the Railway Board asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume the service. Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the board said.

"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the letter stated.

Earlier this month, the Railways had announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been in place for the pandemic.

(with PTI inputs)

