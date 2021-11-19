Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains

The Indian Railways has decided to resume cooked food services that had been suspended as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. In a letter on Friday, the Railway Board asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume the service. Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the board said.

"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the letter stated.

Earlier this month, the Railways had announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been in place for the pandemic.

(with PTI inputs)

