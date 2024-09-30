Railway to operate 26 special trains from Northeast during Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Ahead of the festive season, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in line with the Indian Railways, has announced to operation 13 pairs or 26 numbers of special trains to facilitate a smooth travel experience and accommodate excess footfall of passengers during the forthcoming Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja, from October 1 to November 30.

As per the chief public relations officer of the NFR, these festival special trains will cover important destinations like Amritsar, Gorakhpur, Bengaluru, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar and Shri Ganganagar among others. The trains will also facilitate the passengers of other important destinations falling in the journey route.

The trains will also boost the interconnectivity within the North East during this festive season to areas like Agartala, Silchar, Naharlagun, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Katihar among others nearly areas. The NFR has proposed 26 special trains with 254 trips for the festivals. In comparison to the year 2023, NFR has almost doubled the number of trains and trips during the current year 2024 during the same period of the festive season.

Indian Railways to run over 6,000 festival special trains

Notably, Indian Railways operates special trains every year during festivals to accommodate the footfall, This year, it is set to operate more than 6,000 special trains from October to November. Notably, during the Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals, millions of passengers travel across the country.

For the coming two months, the special trains will facilitate the passengers in reaching their destinations safely and seamlessly with comfort. In 2023, Indian Railways ran an impressive 4429 festival special trains for millions of passengers. this year the number has crossed 6,000. Each year, in large numbers, from all over the country travel to East and North Indian states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

(With ANI Inputs)