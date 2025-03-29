Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, condemns offshore mining approval Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has written to PM Modi, strongly condemning the central government’s approval of offshore mining in Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He warned of severe environmental and livelihood impacts, urging immediate cancellation of mining tenders.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly opposing the central government’s decision to permit offshore mining along the coasts of Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In his letter, Gandhi condemned the move, stating that the tenders for offshore mining were issued without assessing the environmental consequences, sparking widespread protests among coastal communities.

"I strongly condemn the central government’s decision to permit offshore mining… Millions of fisherfolk have expressed grave concerns about its impact on their livelihood and way of life," Gandhi wrote.

He urged the government to reconsider its stance, demanding the immediate cancellation of the tenders for offshore mining blocks. His letter comes amid ongoing demonstrations by coastal communities who fear the decision could severely impact marine ecosystems and their way of life.