Rahul Gandhi writes to CMs of Congress-ruled states, urges them to enact 'Rohith Vemula Act'

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to the Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states, urging them to expedite the implementation of the Rohith Vemula Act. In his letter, Gandhi emphasised the importance of enacting the legislation as a tribute to Rohith Vemula's memory and as a step toward ensuring justice and protection for students from marginalised communities.

The proposed Rohith Vemula Act aims to provide a legal framework for preventing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions and ensuring accountability in cases of neglect or harassment.

Karnataka CM on preparing draft of Rohith Vemula Act

Earlier on April 19. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Rahul Gandhi informing him that he has instructed his legal advisor and team to prepare a draft of the Rohith Vemula Act. The move came a day after Siddaramaiah said that the state government stands firm in its resolve to enact the Rohith Vemula Act in Karnataka at the earliest, after Gandhi urged him to enact the law to ensure that no one faces caste-based discrimination in the education system.

"The reference in your letter dated 16th April 2025, to the incident faced by Dr B R Ambedkar, as narrated by him is indeed a sad reality even to this day. No child or adult must face the shame and stigma faced by Babasaheb," Siddaramaiah said in his letter to the Congress leader.

Assuring that he and his government are committed to ensuring an egalitarian and equal society, the Karnataka chief minister said, "We must join hands to bring the Dalits, Adivasis and Backwards classes into the main stream so that the oppressed classes must no more face any discrimination in our educational system. I have instructed my legal advisor and team to prepare a draft of the Rohith Vemula Act, a legislation that will act as a deterrent against discrimination in educational institutions," he added.