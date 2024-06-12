Will Rahul Gandhi give up Wayanad Lok Sabha seat? Kerala Congress chief drops major hint

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Wayanad Lok Sabha seat: Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran on Wednesday hinted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might give up the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The Congres leader won both the Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul Gandhi will have to resign within two weeks from one of the two seats he won in the just-held Lok Sabha elections, a constitutional expert said citing provisions in the law as well as the Constitution.

Here's what K Sudhakaran said

During a public event organised to thank Rahul Gandhi's supporters, Sudhakaran hinted that the Wayanad MP might relinquish his seat. He said, "We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad."

"Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him," he added.

Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad seat by margin of over 3.6 lakh votes

Congress leader had registered a massive victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. According to the Election Commission, he defeated his rival candidate Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI) by a margin of huge 364422 votes. Gandhi garnered a total of 6,47,445 votes, while Raja managed to get 2,83,023 votes, as per the Election Commission.

Notably, Gandhi had won from Wayanad LS seat in 2019 with a huge margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of the total of 10,92,197.

Formed after the 2008 delimitation, the constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 2009. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi dominated with 65 per cent of the vote share, securing over seven lakh votes. He achieved a notable victory, defeating CPI's PP Suneer by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

This constituency has been Gandhi's main seat following his defeat by BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, a former Congress bastion. The current contest garnered significant public interest, particularly because the Congress and CPI are both part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. During the campaign, Rahul Gandhi addressed over 100 rallies and public interaction programs across the nation.



