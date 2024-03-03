Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over Railway's policies, says 'loot in name of dynamic fare is going on'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi rode a train in September last year

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Modi government alleging that policies for Indian Railways were being framed keeping only the rich in mind. He claimed that trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "guarantee of betrayal".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said by showing the dream of making those wearing "hawai chappal" (slippers) travel by "hawai jahaz" (plane), PM Modi is even distancing them from "gareebon ki sawari" (vehicle of the poor) railways.

"Amidst 10% increase in fare every year, loot is going on in the name of dynamic fare, rising cancellation charges and expensive platform tickets and people are being lured by showing the picture of an 'elite train' on which the poor cannot even step foot. The government has collected Rs 3,700 crore from senior citizens in the last 3 years by snatching away the exemptions given to them. Common man's trains are made to stand wherever they are for the train selected for publicity. Poor and middle class passengers have been left out of railway priority," he added.

To increase the number of AC coaches, the number of general coaches is being reduced, in which not only laborers and farmers but also students and employed people travel, said Gandhi.

"The production of AC coaches has also been increased to 3 times that of normal coaches. In fact, ending the tradition of presenting the Railway Budget separately was a conspiracy to hide these 'exploits'," he asserted.

Railway policies being made keeping only the rich in mind is a betrayal of 80 per cent of India's population that depends on railways, the Congress leader said.

Gandhi's yatra to pause for a day in MP

Meanwhile, Gandhi on Sunday spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on the 50th day of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, said a party leader.

Gandhi will leave for Patna to take part in the opposition's rally there, Congress state media cell chief KK Mishra said. The yatra will resume in MP on Monday, he said.