OPINION | Rahul's statements: A lie has no legs to stand on, A shirtless can't be a lion

New Delhi:

Delhi Police arrested Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib after 15 hours of questioning. Later, a local court sent him on a 4-day police remand. This is the eighth arrest relating to the 'shirtless' protest that was staged by a handful of Youth Congress workers in Bharat Mandapam, when the AI Global Impact Summit was going on. Delhi Police says, IYC chief Chib seems to be the main conspirator who plotted this protest and arranged logistics for the protesters. Congress has raised questions as to why Chib was arrested when he was not present at the venue. Delhi Police says Chib not only plotted the protest but also asked his workers to raise anti-national slogans in front of foreign dignitaries attending the AI summit.

Delhi Police says, since IYC workers from several states had joined the protest, the probe has now been handed over to the Crime Branch's inter-state cell. As expected, Rahul Gandhi praised the Youth Congress protesters as 'babbar sher' (lions). He said, peaceful protest is in the blood of Congress party workers and he is proud of his young warriors who raised their voices in the national interest.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party is not going to be cowed down by such arrests. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that in his six decades of politics, he never witnessed such strong action by police against peaceful protesters. BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia said, Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan" (peace shop) now sells only "Besharmi Ke Saamaan" (shameless products).

BJP objected to Rahul Gandhi comparing the IYC protesters with Mahatma Gandhi and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. At the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bhopal, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for agreeing to the India-US trade deal, alleged that "Prime Minister is compromised". He alleged that Modi did not take his cabinet and the Agriculture Minister into confidence before agreeing to the deal over a phone call with US President Donald Trump. Rahul Gandhi alleged that despite being the Leader of Opposition, he was not allowed to speak in Parliament on Chinese intrusion in Ladakh and the Epstein Files. He also alleged that all data relating to Indians have been sold to the US and the Indian textile industry is on the verge of collapse.

Let me put my views here on both issues.

It is astonishing that instead of the Congress being ashamed over the shirtless protest, Rahul Gandhi is describing this as a courageous act by 'Babbar Sher' (lions). The question is not whether people can stage a protest. The question is, why did the IYC choose the wrong venue for the protest? Why did IYC workers go inside the AI summit venue to protest? What did they want to prove by protesting without shirts in the presence of women visitors? If Rahul claims it was a brave protest, did he not notice that young visitors present at the summit themselves rounded up the protesters and chased them out? As far as filing an FIR and arrest is concerned, if the Delhi Police had not done it, Youth Congress leaders would have claimed that 'Modi is afraid of us'. There is a proverb, 'Theft and brazenness can't go together'.

And now on Rahul's charges against Modi.

Rahul Gandhi is a five-time MP, but why does he speak like a stubborn child? He is the Leader of Opposition, but he speaks like a greenhorn. How can anybody justify calling the Prime Minister as 'compromised'? Where is the evidence that can prove that Modi surrendered to Donald Trump? Where are the proofs to establish that India bowed to US pressure for the deal? What's the point in levelling charges on a trade deal that is yet to be signed? Every citizen has the right to raise questions and level charges, but when one is in a responsible post, there must be some proof, some justification for levelling charges. In the past, whenever Rahul Gandhi levelled similar allegations, he failed to prove his charges in the law courts and the court of the people. There is a proverb, A lie has no legs; it doesn't last long.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.