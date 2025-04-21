Rahul Gandhi's dual citizenship case: Allahabad HC grants 10 more days to Centre to file response The Allahabad HC was hearing a plea that challenges Rahul Gandhi’s eligibility to hold a Lok Sabha seat, saying he is also a citizen of the United Kingdom.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court on Monday granted 10 more days to Home Ministry to submit a final report in the matter of dual citizenship of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The next hearing in this matter will be held on May 5. The development comes as a petition was filed in Allahabad HC alleging that Rahul Gandhi has dual citizenship.

The Allahabad HC was hearing a plea that challenges Rahul Gandhi’s eligibility to hold a Lok Sabha seat, saying he is also a citizen of the United Kingdom.

In the plea, the petitioner stated that Rahul Gandhi’s alleged citizenship violates law of the country, which does not permit dual citizenship.

During the hearing of the matter, the counsel representing the MHA sought more time to complete the verification process and file the final report. And the court accepted the request and extended the deadline and scheduled the next hearing for May 5.

It should be noted that the matter has sparked political interest as it questions the legal standing of one of India’s most prominent opposition leaders. However, the Allahabad HC made it clear that the matter must be resolved with due diligence and adherence to legal procedure.