Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after Modi's mega victory predictions: 'It's not exit poll, but...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party was predicted to win a record third term at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it was “not Exit Poll, but a Modi poll”. He dubbed the predictions as “fantasy poll”. His remarks came after holding a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital to discuss strategy for June 4, the day when the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced.

“It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll,” Rahul Gandhi said.

When asked about the number of seats for INDIA alliance, he said, "Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? 295."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Result

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may reach almost three-fourth majority in Parliament by winning within a range of 371 to 401 seats out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP alone is projected to win within a range of 319-338 seats, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll, results of which were telecast on Saturday (June 1) on the channel.

The opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc may win between 109 and 139 seats, while others including independents may get the remaining 28 to 38 seats, says the exit poll projection.

The exit poll was conducted in 17,919 randomly selected polling stations spread across 1,629 Assembly seats within all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The total number of respondents was 1,79,190. These include 92,205 males and 86,985 females.

Party-wise seat projections in India TV-CNX Exit Poll