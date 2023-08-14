Rahul Gandhi's lunch with vegetable vendor whose video on prices went viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lunch with vegetable seller Rameshwar, in New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a photo of him having lunch with a man named Rameshwar, a vegetable vendor who was seen in a recent social media video breaking down while talking about his hardships due to inflation.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, the glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen."

"Those who move forward with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (India's destiny makers)'," Gandhi said.

The photo was also shared on Congress' X handle where the party wrote, "Rameshwar ji had expressed his desire to meet the people's hero. They met up."

In pictures of the meeting shared by several people on X, Gandhi and Rameshwar can be seen having lunch at the former's home and the two sharing light moments during the meeting.

In the viral video, Rameshwar was seen with his empty hand-cart, saying that he could not buy tomatoes as the prices were very high.

Asked if he would buy some other vegetable, he said, "paise nahin hain" and then broke down.

The video had gone viral and had been shared by Gandhi as well as several other Congress leaders to hit out at the government over rising prices.

Latest India News