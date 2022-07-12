Just ahead of Monsoon Session, Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe on personal visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for a short personal visit abroad. Sources said the former Congress president left this morning and is likely to return by Sunday, ahead of the Presidential election and the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18.

The party did not disclose any details of his visit and termed it personal.

Gandhi will skip a crucial party meeting for preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and internal elections of the Congress on Thursday, where all general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents have been invited.

Rahul Gandhi has been often criticised by the BJP for his frequent visits abroad.

