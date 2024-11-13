Rahul Gandhi rides Kerala’s longest zipline in Wayanad to boost tourism | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wayanad: LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Kerala’s longest zip-line, in Wayanad district.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited landslide-hit Wayanad after riding Kerala's longest zipline at Karapuzha Dam to boost tourism and uplift local morale. His visit coincides with an election in Wayanad, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the candidate.

Promoting resilience through adventure

On Tuesday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took Kerala's longest zipline to promote tourism in the recent earthquake-hit Wayanad. Gandhi lauded the resilience of the community and highlighted efforts to attract tourists with attractions such as ziplines, giant swings and drop towers.

Gandhi’s message of hope

In a viral video, Gandhi assured potential visitors that Wayanad was safe and beautiful. He added, “The landslide was a localised event; tourism shouldn’t suffer.” He also hilariously challenged his sister Priyanka Gandhi to try a zipline in a saree.

Bypolls amid recovery efforts

The nomination of Priyanka Gandhi as a candidate in Wayanad comes as the area is recovering from the devastating July earthquake that killed more than 200. Survivors are contesting with special transportation assistance on elections and reuniting with neighbours at polling stations to regain normal emotional status.

