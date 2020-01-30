Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi at Kerala anti-CAA rally

Image Source : PTI Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology: Rahul Gandhi at Kerala anti-CAA rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing him to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. Addressing participants at "Save the Constitution" march at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi said there was no difference between Godse and Modi. "Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he did not believe in himself, he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our Prime Minister, he only loves himself, only believes in himself," he said.

Attacking the Prime Minister on the new Citizenship Law, Gandhi questioned Modi and asked who was he to ask Indians to prove that they were Indians.

"Indians are being made to prove that they are Indians. Who is Narendra Modi to decide who is an Indian. Who gave Modi the licence to ask for my Indianness? I know I am an Indian and I don't have to prove it to anyone. Likewise, 1.4 billion Indians do not have to prove that they are Indians," he said.

The Congress leader led the march here as part of efforts to intensify the party's protests against CAA in the state.