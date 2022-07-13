Wednesday, July 13, 2022
     
  4. 'When egonomics trumps economics,': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over price rise, unemployment

'When egonomics trumps economics,': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over price rise, unemployment

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi shared a chart sharing such details and said while the government's debt in 2014 was Rs 56 lakh crore, it is Rs 139 lakh crore in 2022.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2022 20:41 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government over debts and unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over price rise, rising unemployment and debt and the fall in the value of the rupee."When 'Egonomics' trumps 'Economics'...," he said in a tweet citing figures of government debt, unemployment and the value of the rupee. 

He shared a chart sharing such details and said while the government's debt in 2014 was Rs 56 lakh crore, it is Rs 139 lakh crore in 2022.

Similarly, he said unemployment is at 7.8 per cent in 2022 against 4.7 per cent in 2014 and the LPG price is Rs 1,053 against Rs 410 in 2014.

Gandhi also claimed that the per capita debt in 2022 is Rs 1,01,048 against Rs 44,348 in 2014 and the trade deficit now is USD 190 billion against USD 135 billion in 2014.

The chart also stated that the value of the rupee in 2014 was Rs 59 per US dollar and it is Rs 80 per dollar. 

Also Read: Just ahead of Monsoon Session, Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe on personal visit

