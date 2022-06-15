Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi ED appearance: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory on roads to be avoided

Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road have to be avoided, it said.

Special traffic arrangement would restrict the inward movement of buses in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi ED: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning today, the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued some guidelines regarding routes to avoid in the national capital. Gandhi will appear before the ED for the third consecutive day in a money laundering case probe.

In a series of tweets, the department mentioned the routes to be avoided and said necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

"On 15.6.22, kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In another tweet, it said, "On 15.6.22, pls avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to spl arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement here."

The department also asked commuters to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurgaon road between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm due to special traffic arrangements.

In another tweet, it said the special traffic arrangement would restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road.

Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 10 hours on Monday in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

