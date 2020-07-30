Image Source : TWITTER Rahul Gandhi condoles Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took to Twitter and condoled the demise of West Bengal Party chief Somen Mitra. Gandhi said that his love and support is with family and friends of Mitra in such difficult times.

“All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect,” Gandhi tweeted.

Leader and Politicians from the state and across the country expressed sadness over Mitra's demise.

Meanwhile, Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was “enormously benefitted” by Mitra’s counsel on several occasions.

“Saddened at the death of veteran Congress Leader Somen Mitra. As constitutional head was enormously benefited by his wise counsel on several occasions. Bengal will always recall his sagacious contributions in public life. Pray ALMIGHTY to bestow eternal on the departed soul,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Somen Mitra passed away around 1.30 am following a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife and son.

A three-time president of the Congress West Bengal unit from 1992-1996, 1996-1998 and then again from September 2018, Mitra was a seven-term MLA from the Sealdah assembly constituency.

