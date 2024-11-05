'Will demolish artificial barrier of 50 per cent reservation,' asserts Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday announced that he will change the 50 per cent limit on reservation in the country. Gandhi was speaking at a meeting in Telangana which is becoming the second Congress-ruled state to undertake caste census after Karnataka. He was accompanied by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the meeting organised by the state unit of the Congress party in the state.

During the meeting, he said that caste discrimination in India is "unique', probably among the worst in the world. He added that Congress would demolish the artificial barrier of 50 per cent reservations.

Rahul Gandhi further said, "Caste census is the first process to be taken up to assess the extent and nature of discrimination. So, I am fully committed to ensuring not only the caste census happens in Telangana, but that Telangana becomes a model for the caste census in the country.”

Taking dig at PM Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "Why is the PM scared of asking how many Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis are there in corporates, judiciary, media."

War of words over caste census

The grand old party has time and again iterated its resolution to conduct a caste census if voted to power. At first, it conducted the exercise of caste census in Karnataka now a similar exercise will be held in Telangana from Wednesday.

However, the ruling BJP has opposed the caste census asserting that it would create division in the society. In the poll rallies PM Modi had often said that Congress is bent on dividing Hindu society and that caste census is a plot divide.

(With PTI Inputs)