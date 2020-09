Image Source : PTI Bike-borne men attack AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha's car was on Monday attacked by some unidentified miscreants in Delhi. According to a statement by the Delhi Police, two bike-borne men smashed the window of Raghav Chadha's car, which was parked outside his residence in Naraina Vihar.

The miscreants also stole his laptop from the car, they said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the matter and the investigation is underway.

