4 missing, 9 rescued after raft carrying 13 people capsizes in Krishna river

Thirteen villagers from Pedda Kurmam village in Karnataka State went missing after their raft capsized due to heavy rains on its way to Pasupula village in Narayanpet district on Monday. Out of the 13 people who fell off the raft, nine of them namely Putti Anjilappa, Dalapati, Nagappa, Buddha, Thimmanna, Nagesh, Mohan, Vishnu and Anjilamma were rescued by the local fisherman and they were taken to their village with the help of Narayanpet RDO and other officials.

The other four, namely Sumalata (9 years), Roja (24 years), Chinnakka (35 years) and Narsamma (28 years), are still missing. The rescue operation has started on the orders of Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao.

The initiative was taken by Srinivas Goud, with the help of Collector, Raichur District, Karnataka.

The District Collector, SP, RDO and all the higher authorities were working to rescue the other four missing persons with the help of NDRF.

Normal life was affected at various places in Telangana on Monday due to the incessant rains lashing the state for the past few days which inundated several low-lying areas.

The flood level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam was 60.7 ft, crossing the 3rd Warning Level, at 1300 hours on Monday.

Several rivulets and other water bodies at different places in the state were overflowing due to the incessant rains, leading to inundation of low-lying areas and affecting transport links.

