Radhika Yadav murder case: Father sent to 14-day judicial custody, chats with former coach surface According to police, Radhika was running a tennis academy, which reportedly caused frequent disputes between the two. Investigators earlier said that Deepak felt embarrassed and upset over being mocked for living off his daughter's earnings, which may have contributed to rising tensions at home.

Gurugram:

In a fresh development in the Radhika murder case, the accused father, Deepak Yadav, has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The incident took place at the family’s double-storey residence in Sushant Lok, Sector 57, Gurugram, where 25-year-old Radhika was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her 49-year-old father.

According to police, Radhika was running a tennis academy, which reportedly caused frequent disputes between the two. Investigators earlier said that Deepak felt embarrassed and upset over being mocked for living off his daughter's earnings, which may have contributed to rising tensions at home.

Despite having a stable rental income from multiple properties and not being financially dependent on Radhika, Deepak had been in a depressed state for the past few weeks, as per the police. The ongoing emotional strain and alleged taunts surrounding his daughter's success are believed to have played a role in the tragic incident.

Tennis player's chat with former coach surfaced

Meanwhile, Radhika Yadav’s conversations with her former coach have surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into her murder, offering new insights into her state of mind and family dynamics. In the chats, Radhika expressed her desire for freedom, saying there were “a lot of restrictions” on her at home and that she wished to enjoy life and live independently.

Radhika's chats with former coach.

The chats also reveal that Radhika was planning to go abroad, with Dubai and Australia among her preferred destinations. She also mentioned issues she had faced during a previous stay in China, particularly regarding food availability, suggesting that she was carefully considering her next move. The police are now examining these messages as part of their investigation.

Radhika and her father had disagreements over finances

In one portion of the chat, Radhika mentions speaking with her father Deepak Yadav about her plans. According to her, he refused to support the idea after listening to her reasoning.

Radhika noted that her father’s concern was primarily about the financial aspect, reportedly asking her, “How much money will be saved?” The chats suggest frequent discussions and disagreements over money between Radhika and her father, and indicate that her family imposed multiple restrictions on her choices and lifestyle.