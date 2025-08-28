Haryana CM offers help to Bhagwant Mann as Punjab battles massive flood crisis Punjab weather updates: Fazilka district has turned into one of the worst-affected pockets of Punjab’s flood crisis, with the swelling Sutlej River submerging more than 20 villages. The floodwaters have not only cut off several habitations but also inundated a Border Security Force post.

Chandigarh:

Punjab is grappling with a severe flood crisis triggered by heavy rainfall across northern states and cloudbursts in hilly regions. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has deployed his entire cabinet to flood-hit districts, directing ministers to remain in affected regions until the situation comes under control. The focus remains on evacuating people, safeguarding property, and ensuring uninterrupted relief operations.

Haryana extends hand of support

In a show of solidarity, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wrote to his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, offering full assistance to tackle the floods. The move underscores inter-state cooperation at a time when rising waters are wreaking havoc across rural belts and border areas.

Situation is serious: Punjab Minister Aman Arora

Punjab Minister Aman Arora acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that the state government, administration, and citizens are collectively working to minimise damage. He emphasised that this is not a time for politics, stressing that the Punjab government is working closely with central authorities.

“Heavy rainfall has worsened matters in Punjab and beyond, but every kind of help is being provided," said Arora, while highlighting ongoing rescue missions, evacuation of stranded residents and livestock, and distribution of food and essential items.

Fazilka on high alert: Villages and borders flooded

Fazilka district has emerged as one of the worst-hit regions, with over 20 villages submerged due to the rising waters of the Sutlej River. Even a Border Security Force (BSF) post has been impacted. Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu confirmed that connectivity to multiple villages has been disrupted. The Indian Army and BSF have joined hands with local authorities to assist in evacuations and relief.

Police launch night vigil for safety

To maintain law and order during the crisis, Fazilka Police have launched a "Night Domination Program" involving checkpoints, patrols, and round-the-clock monitoring. The initiative emphasises public safety and urges citizens to report suspicious activities immediately.

Ministers lead ground efforts

Following CM Mann’s directive, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has been personally monitoring Sangrur and Mansa, while other cabinet colleagues are handling relief in different districts, including Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Pathankot, and Sultanpur Lodhi. Focus remains on evacuation, shelter, food, clean water, and medical assistance.

Central agencies step in

The state is coordinating closely with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other central agencies to strengthen rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Relief camps have been set up to provide shelter and essential supplies for displaced families.

“Saving every life is a priority”

Cheema underlined the government’s zero-tolerance approach to delays in relief work, stating, “Our top priority is to save every life and protect every property. No stone will be left unturned in mitigating the hardships faced by people in flood-hit areas.”

Punjab faces a deepening flood crisis with rising rivers inundating large swathes of land, including border posts and villages. While the state government has mobilised its full cabinet, Haryana and central agencies are extending support for rescue and relief. CM Mann’s directive to station ministers in the worst-hit areas signals the government’s aggressive approach to disaster management.