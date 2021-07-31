Saturday, July 31, 2021
     
Punjab: Two Pakistani intruders shot dead along International Border in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh Published on: July 31, 2021 13:01 IST
BSF personnel shoot pakistani intruders
Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the BSF said on Saturday. The incident took place at about 20:48 on Friday. The BSF troops deployed in AOR of BOP Thehkelan (Amarkot), and Ferozepur (Pb) observed a suspicious movement of intruders. 

They suspected them sneaking inside the Indian territory. The BSF personnel asked the intruders to stop, but they did not pay heed to repeated warnings, and continued to move towards the Indian side in an attempt to cross the border fence. 

Subsequently, they were fired upon by the BSF troops during which 2 intruders were shot down.

(With PTI Inputs)

