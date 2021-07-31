Punjab: Two Pakistani intruders shot dead along International Border in Tarn Taran

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the BSF said on Saturday. The incident took place at about 20:48 on Friday. The BSF troops deployed in AOR of BOP Thehkelan (Amarkot), and Ferozepur (Pb) observed a suspicious movement of intruders.

They suspected them sneaking inside the Indian territory. The BSF personnel asked the intruders to stop, but they did not pay heed to repeated warnings, and continued to move towards the Indian side in an attempt to cross the border fence.

Subsequently, they were fired upon by the BSF troops during which 2 intruders were shot down.

(With PTI Inputs)

