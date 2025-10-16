Punjab: Ropar DIG caught red-handed accepting bribe during major operation by CBI, arrested The investigating agency was conducting searches at several locations linked to Harcharan Bhullar. The CBI received a complaint in this case and expanded the investigation based on the complaint.

Chandigarh:

Harcharan Bhullar, DIG posted in Ropar range in Punjab, was on Thursday arrested in a corruption case. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe during a major operation carried out by CBI in the state. The investigating agency was conducting searches at several locations linked to Harcharan Bhullar. The CBI received a complaint in this case some time ago. Based on the complaint, the CBI expanded the scope of the investigation.

It should be noted that the DIG had established a system for accepting bribes for a long time. The DIG was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh as bribe from a complainant based in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The complainant stated that the DIG demanded a large sum of money to settle a case and summoned him to the Mohali office to pay the first instalment. Based on this information, the CBI carried out a raid and arrested him on the spot.

According to information received, the CBI conducted searches at his residences in Ropar and Chandigarh. Notably, the CBI has been conducting surveillance for the past 10 days to arrest officers involved in accepting bribe.