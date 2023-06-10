Punjab: Robbers flee away with Rs 7 cr as five security guards with weapons fail to react

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab: Robbers flee away with Rs 7 cr

In a shocking case, armed robbers fled away with around Rs 7 crore from the office of a cash management services company in the New Rajguru Nagar locality on Amarnath after overpowering four security guards. On the intervening night, at least 10 robbers broke into the office of CMS Securities and escaped with the cash in a van of company. About 16 cash vans of the company were parked inside the premises when the robbery took place

Police said the robbers decamped with around Rs 7 crore cash. The company is still ascertaining the exact amount, they said, adding that a search has been launched to nab the robbers.

The cash van, used by the robbers to escape, has been found near Mullanpur Dakha and two weapons were also found in the vehicle. According to police two of the five security guards had weapons but they did not react when the robbery was taking place. Several wings like the anti-gangster task force and the counter-intelligence are working on cracking the robbery case.

Highlighting the negligence of the company, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the cash was not kept in the currency chest but outside. Sidhu said the robbers also took away the DVR (digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras).

