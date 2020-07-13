Image Source : PTI Complete bar on public gatherings in Punjab, marriage functions limited to 30 people

Punjab government on Monday put a complete bar on all public gatherings while restricting social gatherings to five and marriages/other social functions to 30 instead of the current 50. Mandatory FIRs shall be filed against those found violating the curb on public gatherings, which now stand strictly disallowed, a press release by the state government read.

These are part of the revised guidelines issued on Monday in line with the announcement made on Sunday by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

A detailed notification issued by the government says joint teams of police and the civil administration shall strictly enforce the restrictions on social gatherings (now restricted to five under Section 144 imposed in all districts) as well as weddings and social functions.

The management of marriage palaces/hotels shall be held responsible and shall face suspension of licence in case of violation of norms. Further, the management of marriage palaces/hotels/ other commercial spaces will have to certify that adequate arrangements for ventilation of indoor spaces have been made.

