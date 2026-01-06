Punjab: One involved in killing AAP sarpanch gunned down in encounter in Amritsar Police said Jarnail Singh, a resident of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a marriage ceremony when the assailants fired at him from point-blank range.

Amritsar:

An accused involved in planning the murder of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch in Punjab's Amritsar was killed in an encounter with the police, officials said. The accused was allegedly part of the conspiracy behind the killing of an Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch who was shot dead earlier this week.

AP leader Jarnail Singh was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at a wedding venue in Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, Singh, a resident of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a marriage ceremony when the assailants fired at him from point-blank range. A bullet hit Singh on the forehead, following which he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police officials said they visited the spot, collected CCTV footage from the area and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. A search operation was launched to identify and arrest those involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, police said that one of the accused involved in planning the murder was killed during an encounter. Further details of the operation are awaited.

BJP targets AAP government

The killing triggered a sharp political reaction, with the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Sharing purported CCTV footage of the incident on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, "Gruesome video of the murder of an AAP-affiliated sarpanch in broad daylight in Amritsar.

This is as brazen as it can get in Punjab.

No fear of law in criminals who don't even hide their faces."

He alleged that law and order had completely collapsed in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government. "From Sidhu Moosewala killing to grenade attacks to drug mafia to gangwars! What have they done to Punjab?" Poonawalla said.

"Super CM Kejriwal gets a 100-car convoy and people of Punjab face this," he added, reiterating the demand for Bhagwant Mann’s resignation.