Four feared trapped after multi-storey building collapses in Punjab's Ludhiana, rescue operation underway The incident occurred in an old part of a dye factory in Phase 8 of Ludhiana's Focal Point area. The rescue operation is underway.

In an unfortunate incident, a three-story building collapsed in Punjab's Ludhiana, in which four labourers were trapped under the debris. The incident took place in an old part of a dyeing unit in Phase 8 of the Focal Point area of ​​Ludhiana.

The rescue teams were rushed to the spot, and the operation to evacuate them was underway. Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he has directed the officials to take stock of the situation. In a post on X, he said, "There have been reports of a factory building collapsing in Ludhiana. I have issued instructions to the administration to assess the situation. Rescue teams have arrived and have started their work. I wish for the speedy recovery and safety of the workers trapped under the debris."