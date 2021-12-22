Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Punjab: Lookout notice issued against senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia

Highlights Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act

Case was registered on the basis of 2018 status report of probe into the drug racket in the state.

CM Channi had tweeted about it and said, 'Today the first step has been taken'

A lookout notice has been issued against former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia who booked under the NDPS Act. A case against the minister under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered on the basis of a 2018 status report of probe into the drug racket in the state.

The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station under various sections of the NDPS Act. The sections include 25 (punishment for allowing one’s premises for its use for the commission of an offence), 27 A (for financing sale, purchase, production, manufacture, possession, transportation, use or consumption, import and export or any act pertaining to narcotics) and 29 (for abetting or plotting an offence).

The FIR noted that the legal opinion of Punjab's advocate general too was taken before registering it.

“On the basis of this status report of the STF along with the opinion of the advocate general, a cognizable offence is made out and therefore a case be registered and investigated,” the FIR noted.

The FIR stated that the case shall be investigated by a special investigation team for which orders are being issued separately.

“All related aspects and evidence can be examined thoroughly and investigation completed expeditiously as per facts and law,” it further read.

The STF report pending with the high court was based on confessional statements given by some accused, including Jagjit Singh Chahal, Jagdish Singh Bhola and Maninder Singh Aulakh, of the 2013 multi-crore drug racket case, given to the Enforcement Directorate.

In this case, Majithia was also questioned by the ED in December 2014 when he was the minister in the Akali government.

ALSO READ: Punjab: SAD leader Bikram Majithia booked in drug case

Latest India News