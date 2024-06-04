Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
  4. Punjab Lok Sabha poll results: Jailed separatist Amritpal Singh leads by over 1 lakh votes in Khadoor Sahib

Punjab Lok Sabha poll results: Jailed separatist Amritpal Singh leads by over 1 lakh votes in Khadoor Sahib

Amritpal Singh, who contested the election as an independent candidate, has been actively campaigning despite being incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act. His lead underscored the resonance of his message among voters in the region.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Chandigarh Updated on: June 04, 2024 14:20 IST
Amritpal Singh
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Amritsar: Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh and his associate Lovepreet Toofan visit the Golden Temple after the latters release from the Amritsar Central Jail, in Amritsar.

Jailed separatist Amritpal Singh is leading by more than 21,000 votes from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as per the Election Commission of India website. Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh preacher currently detained under the National Security Act in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, is contesting from Khadoor Sahib and is leading with 45,180 votes.

Nomination papers accepted amidst speculation

The Election Commission of India accepted the nomination papers of Amritpal Singh, allaying fears of his supporters regarding rejection. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) fielded a candidate as a contingency.

Background of Amritpal Singh's arrest

Singh was arrested in 2023 after a confrontation where he and his supporters demanded the release of an aide from a police station, brandishing swords and firearms.

Potential concerns and global implications

A victory for Singh could raise concerns about a militant resurgence, considering the history of militancy in Punjab. Global attention has intensified amid accusations against India of involvement in Sikh assassination plots abroad.

Campaign focus and goals

Amritpal Singh's campaign focuses on tackling Punjab's drug problem, securing the release of former Sikh militants, and safeguarding Sikh identity in India, according to Reuters.

Initial trends in Punjab

Congress leads in six Lok Sabha seats, while AAP leads in four constituencies in Punjab, as per initial trends, with Congress ahead in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, and Patiala, and AAP leading in Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur, and Bathinda.

