Punjab-Haryana border sealed amid farmers' protest against Farm Bills

Image Source : PTI Punjab-Haryana border sealed amid farmers' protest against Farms Bill

Amid the raging protests against the Farms Bills passed the Parliament, several farmer's organisations from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have called a national shutdown on Friday. Meanwhile, the Punjab-Haryana border has been sealed and no vehicle is being allowed. The Shambhu Border Toll-Tax has been barricaded and blocked.

The Farmers' group on Thursday said that they will hold a "chakka jam" from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is among the groups that have called the shutdown, while in Punjab, 31 farmers organisations have come together to protest against the new laws.

BKU's Haryana President, Ratan Singh Mann, said: "Various farmers' organisations of Haryana will hold protests in all districts, tehsil, block and village levels against the farm bills passed by the Parliament. There will be a 'chakka jam' from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Organisations of the 'arhatiyas' (commission agents), traders' bodies and other commercial organisations will also participate. All sections are supporting the farmers's struggle. Traders in Haryana will also keep their establishments shut in solidarity. We will protest in our areas and have no plans to march to Delhi."

Mann also said that like Haryana, there will be protests in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

On Thursday, there were protests on the Punjab-Haryana border, but Haryana Police have set up barricades to prevent entry of agitating farmers into the state on their way to Delhi.

The farmers are opposing the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage