Punjab Gram Panchayat elections on Oct 15, filing of nomination on Sept 27: Check full schedule

Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri on Wednesday announced the schedule of the gram panchayat polls. The announcement came days after the state Rural Development and Panchayat Department issued a notification that elections to over 13,000-gram panchayats in Punjab will be held by October 20. The Rural Development and Panchayat Department had dissolved the panchayats, which had completed a five-year term in February.

Schedule of Panchayat elections

The Punjab State Election Commission has implemented the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Here is the schedule of the election process:

Nomination filling: September 27 to October 4

Withdrawal of nominations: October 7

Polling: October 15

Controversy around panchayat dissolution

Notably, all 13,241 gram panchayats were dissolved by the state government in August last year through a notification. However, the AAP government had to withdraw its notification of dissolution of the gram panchayats after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) challenged its notification in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Eventually, the government suspended its two senior IAS officers for making a "technically flawed" decision on the dissolution of the panchayats.

Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Earlier this month, The Punjab Assembly passed the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which aimed at holding the elections for 'sarpanch' and 'panch' without the symbols of political parties. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had then said that it would remove "groupism" in the villages and ensure holistic development of the rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies)