Punjab govt sends teachers to Singapore, IIM Ahmedabad and Finland for advanced training

The Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government is dedicated to revolutionising the school education and ensuring a promising future for the state's youth. As part of this transformative effort, the Punjab government has sent batches of government school principals and teachers to Singapore, Finland and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad for advanced training programmes.

The move is part of the state's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education and introduce global best practices in classrooms. Teachers are being trained in advanced teaching methods, leadership skills, and innovative pedagogical techniques.

Global training for principals and teachers

To provide quality education to students, the Punjab government is placing strong emphasis on teacher development. It has become the first state in India to send over 500 teachers and principals for international training.

According to Aam Aadmi Party Wiki, as of April 9, 2025, a total of 234 school principals have received training in Singapore, 152 headmasters have been trained at IIM Ahmedabad, and 72 primary teachers have undergone training in Finland as part of Punjab's education reform initiative.

The main objective of the training initiative is to widen the horizon of principals and teachers, equipping them with state-of-the-art teaching practices, leadership skills and the ability to develop effective teaching-learning materials using audiovisual technology.

Punjab govt committed to bringing qualitative transformation in school education: CM Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann affirmed his government's dedication to bringing meaningful improvements in government school education. He stated that the initiative is focused on upgrading the professional capabilities of teachers to ensure students receive top-quality education.

"Education forms the backbone of any society, and in Punjab, the state government has been making efforts to improve the education system so that every student, regardless of his economic background, gets access to high-quality learning," he said.

Talking about the selection process, the Chief Minister said that it was completely transparent and said a five-member committee selects the principals based on laid-down parameters. He said some of those selected include teachers who are state and national awardees. "I want to tell the people of Punjab that there is no lobbying, favouritism or any such thing involved in this process. They (the principals/teachers) are the nation’s builders, and we have to select the best," he said.

Education is the key to progress, and the Mann government is making every effort to provide the best learning opportunities to youth. With new initiatives, global training for educators, and a strong focus on quality, Punjab is on the brink of an educational transformation.

The government plans to keep sending groups of teachers abroad and to top Indian institutions in the coming months.

