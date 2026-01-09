Punjab government to provide better job opportunities as investments pour in from across the world In addition to deepening business ties with different countries, the Punjab government has launched the FastTrack Punjab Portal, hailed as India's most advanced single-window system, which offers over 150 business services with zero requirement for offline applications.

Chandigarh:

In a bid to provide better job opportunities to the people of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is pushing for stronger and broader engagement with developed nations across the world, including Japan, the USA, Germany, the UK, the UAE, Switzerland, France, and Spain. The Punjab government is extending a red carpet welcome to companies from these countries to explore new possibilities emerging in the state.



Punjab govt identifies core pillars of collaboration



The Punjab government has identified core pillars of collaboration—higher education, textiles, engineering, automotive components, mobility, electronics, food processing, and renewable energy. The government has also highlighted new investment focus areas. These include pharmaceuticals and healthcare, information technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and business services. According to CM Mann, Punjab has received investment proposals totalling Rs 1.23 lakh crore, projected to generate employment for approximately 4.7 lakh youth, since March 2022.



Recognising the importance of government-industry partnerships, the state has established 24 sectoral committees chaired by industry captains. The goal is to draft targeted strategies and roadmaps, ensuring that industrial policies are shaped in consultation with industry leaders.



Punjab's competitive advantages



The Punjab government has launched the FastTrack Punjab Portal, hailed as India's most advanced single-window system, offering over 150 business services with no offline application required.



In addition to improved infrastructure and connectivity to five airports and robust national highway links, the state has been rated among the best states for Ease of Doing Business by the Government of India. Moreover, under the Punjab Right to Business Act, eligible projects with an investment of up to Rs 125 crore receive in-principle approval within 3 days.



Invitation to Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026



The government has invited investors to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) 2026, which will showcase Punjab’s progress, bring together leading industrial players, and present new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.



The 6th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, scheduled from March 13 to 15, 2026, in Mohali, will serve as a platform for global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovative thinkers to exchange ideas.



(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)