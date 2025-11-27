Punjab government rejects Amritpal Singh's appeal for temporary release to attend Parliament Singh moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking temporary release under the provisions of Section 15 of the National Security Act, 1980 to attend Parliament session till December 19. The court directed the Punjab Government to decide his plea within a week.

Chandigarh:

The Punjab Government has turned down jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s request for temporary release to attend the Parliament Winter Session, which will begin from December 1. The order is this regard has been issued by the Punjab government’s Department of Home days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state government to decide within a week on Singh’s plea.

32-year-old Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the stringent National Security Act.

Singh moved the high court seeking temporary release under the provisions of Section 15 of the National Security Act, 1980 to attend Parliament session till December 19. His counsel told the court that applications in this regard had been submitted to all authorities, including the district magistrate of Amritsar and the state government.

Ajnala incident and crackdown against Amritpal

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from Rode Village in Moga district after a chase of over one month. He evaded arrest by frequently changing vehicles and his appearance. An operation to nab him Singh launched after he, along with his supporters, allegedly stormed a police station in Amritsar’s Ajnala on February 23, 2023.

Several people in the group were seen flaunting swords and firearms as they forced their way through barricades to get one of their aides released from the jail.

Singh's win from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2024

While still under detention, Singh contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Election as an independent candidate and won the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab.

Meanwhile, nine of his associates who were arrested in connection with the Ajnala police station attack have been moved back to Punjab from the Assam jail. Their arrests stemmed from the same February 2023 clash that triggered the wider crackdown on Singh and his organisation.

Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Singh’s plea challenging his detention. The top court asked him to approach Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard.