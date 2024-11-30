Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates ultra-modern sub-divisional complex in Sangrur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates a multi-storey sub-divisional complex in Sangrur, announces plans for more such projects, and vows to continue government job spree for youth.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday dedicated a state-of-the-art, multi-storey sub-divisional complex in Dirba, marking a new milestone in the state’s public service delivery. The project, which has been completed in just 18 months at a cost of Rs 10.80 crore, will house key government offices including the SDM, Tehsildar, BDPO, DSP, and CDPO. The four-storey building spans nine acres and is designed to serve as a citizen-centric facility, offering streamlined government services.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mann emphasised the record-speed completion of the project, stating that the foundation stone was laid only in May 2023. He credited his government for prioritising public convenience and setting a new standard for government infrastructure. He revealed that such ultra-modern complexes are being built across Punjab to enhance service delivery and ease of access for citizens.

"This building is a symbol of our commitment to providing timely and efficient services to the people of Punjab," said Mann. "In the past, previous governments paid no attention to such initiatives. But since assuming office, our focus has been on serving the people with integrity and efficiency."

The Chief Minister also expressed pride in the fact that the project was completed under budget, saving Rs 1.5 crore compared to the initial estimated cost. Mann announced that another similar sub-divisional complex in Cheema was under construction and would soon be inaugurated.

Job creation and youth empowerment

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s efforts to address youth unemployment, noting that 49,427 government jobs have been provided to the youth of Punjab through a fair and transparent recruitment process. He added that another 700 jobs will be handed out on December 3 in Patiala.

Mann pointed out that the transparent recruitment process has encouraged youth to return to Punjab instead of migrating abroad in search of jobs, resulting in a positive trend of reverse migration. The Chief Minister also celebrated the growing demand for local educational institutions as young people opt for government jobs within the state.

Infrastructure and rural development

Mann outlined his government's focus on infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. He mentioned that rural link roads, which are crucial for the transportation of goods and services, are being given a complete facelift. He also shared the government's progress in utilizing canal water for irrigation purposes, with an increase from 21% to 84% under his leadership. Additionally, the ground water level has risen by one meter, according to the Union government’s report.

Agricultural reforms and farmer welfare

Addressing the state's agricultural issues, Mann urged farmers to adopt crop diversification to reduce the dependence on the wheat-paddy cycle. He also called on the Union government to offer Minimum Support Price (MSP) for alternative crops to incentivize this shift. He expressed concern over the criticism of Punjab’s farmers, despite their significant contribution to the national food pool, especially in rice production.

“Punjab’s farmers play a pivotal role in ensuring the country’s food security. However, after contributing to the national grain supply, they are unjustly blamed for pollution caused by paddy straw burning,” Mann remarked.

Government’s vision for future

Mann reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to improving the quality of life for the people by focusing on key areas such as health, education, power, water, and infrastructure. “These services are not free,” he said. “The people pay taxes, and we are merely returning that money in the form of public services. Earlier, these funds went to the pockets of politicians, but now, they are being utilized for the benefit of the public.”

Political jibes and opposition criticism

In a sharp political attack, Chief Minister Mann took aim at opposition parties, saying that the recent by-poll results clearly reflected the people’s support for his government. He accused the opposition of being envious of his leadership, as he comes from a common family and is running the state efficiently, unlike the so-called ‘divine right to rule’ attitude of traditional politicians.

“The people have rejected ineffective and incapable leaders and have chosen those who are genuinely working for their welfare,” Mann said, referring to the electoral results.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also spoke at the event, welcoming the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. The ceremony was a testament to the Bhagwant Mann government's commitment to modernizing public infrastructure and creating a transparent, efficient, and service-oriented administration in Punjab.

As the state moves forward with more such initiatives, it appears that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration is setting new benchmarks for governance and development in Punjab.