Did Punjab CM Channi deliberately exclude Navjot Sidhu's name from first jatha visiting Kartarpur?

Differences may once again fuel between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu over Sidhu's name not being included in the MHA list, as per sources.

According to sources, CM Charanjit Singh Channi along with close cabinet colleagues and their families went to Kartarpur after reopening on November 17 but did not include Sidhu in the list of 50 people given to MHA.

The Punjab government did not include Navjot Singh Sidhu's name in the approval list to the Home Ministry.

Sources say Sidhu was informed late at night by the Punjab government that he was not included in the 'Jatha' which was going for Kartarpur and that he would be able to visit the corridor on the next day of Gurpurab on November 20.

However, Sidhu was prepared to go to Kartarpur Gurdwara along with the Punjab government delegation on November 17.

It is after this episode, sources say Sidhu may raise the matter against CM Channi with the high command.

